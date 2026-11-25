Kellams: Are you the person who will, in between visiting and pumpkin pie this weekend, crack open a new book? Or maybe even better, skip away and explore a bookstore or library, or even a friend's bookshelf, for a new read? We get you. And so does Andrew Limbong.

He's a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk and host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast. He's also our ambassador to the annual NPR list Books We Love. He says he begins thinking about his personal list of favorite books early in a calendar year.

Limbong: I know in the back of my head if something is going to make it as I'm reading throughout the year. A lot of my personal tastes are towards beautifully crafted sentences, right? I like plotty plot, thrilling books. I like anything else, but really good writing is what I'm looking for.

And if I find myself reading a book and I'm underlining a lot of it, I'm putting a lot of stars next to it, I know that that's probably going to make it in. And so it's less stressful, because you know how during the holidays, you should be like cleaning the dishes as you cook, right?

Kellams: Right.

Limbong: For Thanksgiving, or else you're just going to end up at the end of the night, it's like, oh my goodness, all these dishes. It's kind of like that. I'm cleaning as I'm cooking, and so it's already logged in.

Kellams: Well, for those of us who have stacks of unread books on our nightstand, we salute you and aspire to be you.

Limbong: Well, yeah, I mean, listen, I also have, you don't want to look at what's going on over here.

Kellams: So if the sweet spot is a good plotty plot book, but also beautifully written, that makes sense why "Palaces of the Crow" is on your list.

Limbong: Yeah. Have you read it?

Kellams: Yes.

Limbong: Oh, yeah. So for folks who haven't, it's about this handful of kids who for various reasons are on their own in the Lithuanian forest during World War II, and they're on the run, like I said, from various factions, and they sort of find each other and they have to decide to sort of take care of each other, because that's the only way that they're going to survive.

And there's just like a light sprinkling of sci-fi in there, because one of the kids has the ability to communicate with crows, and the crows end up helping them out.

I thought it was such a beautifully written book, right? I find a lot of sci-fi quite didactic sometimes, a lot of like the classics, right? I was rereading "Starship Troopers" this year too, and it was very like speechifying about the politics that it's espousing, right? And that's what I find a lot of sci-fi to be. But this one is just like a really sweet story about these kids. I don't know. What do you think?

Kellams: I thought it was a sweet story. And what I loved about it is I didn't know what I was getting into. I had read some positive reviews, and that always goes a long way for me, and I read it in like two days.

Limbong: I picked it up because the cover was cool. I got a copy in the mail, and it was like lying around. I was like, this is a really cool-looking cover. Let me give it a crack. And then I just like didn't stop reading it.

Kellams: Now, you've got Barbara Kingsolver on the list. So she continues to knock it out. I have not read this yet. What did you like about her latest?

Limbong: So "Partita" is about this woman named Livia who makes it out of Appalachia on the dreams of becoming a star classical pianist, right? And along the way, she meets a guy. Those dreams, he's hot. They end up having a relationship. That dream gets slightly derailed.

It's told in this sort of parallel timeline where some of it takes place when she's in school, right? When she's meeting the guy, sort of in the late '80s, early '90s. And then it also takes place in the present day, where she doesn't make it really out of Appalachia, and she's sort of coming to terms with like a dream that didn't happen.

I know a lot of people will recognize her from "Demon Copperhead." This is maybe a hot take: I like this more than "Demon Copperhead." I think "Demon Copperhead" obviously was one of those big, swinging, heavy, important books, and it felt like she was staking a claim, being like, I'm writing the novel of a generation that is dealing with really important subjects, right? About Appalachia and the opioid crisis and all that.

Whereas this feels much more aligned with my personal taste of a, heavy air quotes here, smaller, more intimate story, right, where the stakes are this woman's dreams of becoming a pianist, right? And it's not like a big statement piece, but it's more touching in that way, much more intimate, and a shorter and lighter book too, when you pick it up.

Kellams: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I listened to "Demon Copperhead." I don't know how heavy that was. But when you're thinking about communicating about a book you love or a book you've read, do you think about what you can and cannot reveal in that book?

Limbong: That is interesting. I think that depends on the type of book. It's funny. So on our list is a book called "History by a Hair," right? By Richard Kurin, and let me just, sorry, let me just double-check that I got that author's name right. Yeah. "History by a Hair" by Richard Kurin.

And that is ostensibly, right, a nonfiction book about Thomas Jefferson's lineage, right? It's about finding a bit of hair in one of his books and using that as DNA for research.

And yet it is slotted under mysteries and thriller in our Books We Love platform, because the way it's written, it is written like a police procedural. It is written like a mystery novel. And so I find myself, even though, again, like I said, it is a nonfiction book about history, I find myself being reticent to be like, so the reveal here is, because the value proposition of that book is to go along for the ride.

So I think it just like absolutely 100% depends on the book, right? There's a bunch of romance novels where it's like, yeah, they end up together. They smooch. Sorry. I'm letting you know now that they're smooching and they end up together. And that doesn't feel as dicey to me.

Kellams: We mentioned that "Palaces of the Crow" has some science fiction or maybe some magical realism.

Limbong: Yeah.

Kellams: And I wonder if it seems like, with "The End of Everything" getting its dues this year, if more people are dipping their toes into reading science fiction or magical realism. And now I'm really going to connect dots that might not exist.

Limbong: Yeah.

Kellams: In a time when it feels a little bit more dystopian than it used to.

Limbong: Uh-huh. Gosh, I've been thinking a lot about this with "The End of Everything," because I do think sci-fi is having a moment. I just read "Dune Messiah," right, ahead of the new "Dune" movie that's about to come out. And I find that people are much more open to it.

Here's what I'll say: Talking to sci-fi people, they've been here. Sci-fi has such a healthy, robust ecosystem, more so arguably than like the literary fiction that we tend to cover, right, on NPR. There are magazines, there are clubs. They have their own awards. They have their own structure.

And so, yes, it is being blessed or being graced by these institutions, right? But it kind of feels like when the Grammys nod towards like hardcore or metal music. It's like, yeah, thank you, I guess, right? I don't know if we need you, right?

Kellams: Right.

Limbong: We got our own business going on. We have our own sets of values and sets of ethics. But I guess thanks for the shout-out, finally.

Kellams: So Books We Love is always about books that were this year. Did you reread anything this year that wasn't from this year that stuck with you?

Limbong: I did. It's on my Google list somewhere. So I had a kid this year. And so I remember I was reading a lot. I was doing a lot of those books.

Kellams: Yeah.

Limbong: Does that count, about like...

Kellams: Of course. "Go, Dog. Go!" would count.

Limbong: No, it was more like, how do I stay sane?

Kellams: Oh, those. Yes.

Limbong: Those types of books.

Kellams: Yeah. Well, thank you so much.

Limbong: Shout-out to "The Happy Sleeper." Really holding it down for me throughout the sleep training years.

Kellams: Better you than me. Yeah. Thank you so much for your time and this year's list. Cannot wait to see the 2027 list.

Limbong: Oh, yeah. Me too. Well, I'm starting to read it now. We'll see what ends up on it.

Kellams: All right. Thank you, Andrew.

Limbong: All right. Thanks a lot.

Kellams: Andrew Limbong is host of the NPR podcast Book of the Day, an NPR Arts Desk reporter and our liaison for the NPR staff's annual list of Books We Love. You can find the entire list of NPR staff 2026 recommendations here . Our conversation took place via Zoom this month.

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