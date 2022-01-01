The Archeology Minute on KUAF

March is Archeology Month in Arkansas. Each day during March, you can hear an "Archeology Minute" from Dr. Jamie Brandon and Marilyn Knapp of the Arkansas Archeology Survey. Topics range from the latest excavation sites to the archeological history of Arkansas. Jamie and Marilyn will "uncover" the rich history of Arkansas. You can hear the Archeology Minute during Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Ozarks at Large, All Things Considered and Fresh Air. If you missed an episode, or you want to hear one again, we'll archive the Archeology Minute here. For more, email Pete Hartman, KUAF's Operations Manager.

Air Times for the Archeology Minute:



Weekdays at 6:50 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 4:18 p.m. and at noon and 7 p.m. during Ozarks at Large

Saturdays at 8:00 a.m., 11:04 a.m. and 6:10 p.m.

Sundays at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Also, each Friday this month, you'll have the opportunity to win an archeology book - generously donated to us by the University of Arkansas Press. Just visit our Facebook page to learn how you can win."