The Archeology Minute on KUAF

March is Archeology Month in Arkansas. Each day during March, you can hear an "Archeology Minute" from Dr. Jamie Brandon and Marilyn Knapp of the Arkansas Archeology Survey. Topics range from the latest excavation sites to the archeological history of Arkansas. Jamie and Marilyn will "uncover" the rich history of Arkansas. You can hear the Archeology Minute during Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Ozarks at Large, All Things Considered and Fresh Air. If you missed an episode, or you want to hear one again, we'll archive the Archeology Minute here. For more, email Pete Hartman, KUAF's Operations Manager.
Air Times for the Archeology Minute:
- Weekdays at 6:50 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 4:18 p.m. and at noon and 7 p.m. during Ozarks at Large
- Saturdays at 8:00 a.m., 11:04 a.m. and 6:10 p.m.
- Sundays at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
As we conclude Archeology Month in Arkansas, we get an overview of the various archeological sites in the state, archeological techniques and more.
In this archeology minute, we learn how archeology can challenge the stereotype of Ozark natives as hillbillies.
Relative and direct dating techniques are used to estimate the ages of archeology finds. We learn more in this Archeology Minute.
The first contact Native Americans in Arkansas made with Europeans was with Hernando De Soto. We learn more in this Archeology Minute.
In this Archeology Minute, we learn about the varied uses throughout history of a particular native rock to Arkansas.
There are thousands of archeology sites in Arkansas. In this Archeology Minute,. we get an overview.
In this Archeology Minute, we learn about the technologies of remote sensing and archeo-geophysics.
In today's Archeology Minute, we learn about a week-long excavation in Cane Hill.
Arkansas is home to a remarkable concentration of American Indian rock art. We learn more in today's Archeology Minute.
Van Winkle's Mill, and dispelling historical perspectives of Ozark hillbillies and others, is the focus of this Archeology Minute.