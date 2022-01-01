The Metropolitan Opera Saturday Matinee Broadcast

Seasonal Schedule: Noon on Saturday

Launched in 1931, the Met's Saturday matinee broadcasts are the longest-running continuous classical radio series in American broadcast history. The 89th season of Saturday broadcasts will once again be heard over the Toll Brothers - Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network including KUAF HD2.

