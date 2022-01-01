The Poetry Minute on KUAF

April is National Poetry Month, and KUAF and the University of Arkansas Press have partnered to celebrate. All month long, listen for the daily Poetry Minute, which will showcase 30 members of the northwest Arkansas community reading their favorite poems and explaining their selections. Expect to hear some old favorites and discover new voices from friends of the University of Arkansas Press.

Air times:

Weekdays at 6:50 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 3:18 p.m., 5:18 p.m. and during the daily edition of Ozarks at Large.

Each day's Poetry Minute will also be archived here.