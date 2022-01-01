The Poetry Minute on KUAF
April is National Poetry Month, and KUAF and the University of Arkansas Press have partnered to celebrate. All month long, listen for the daily Poetry Minute, which will showcase 30 members of the northwest Arkansas community reading their favorite poems and explaining their selections. Expect to hear some old favorites and discover new voices from friends of the University of Arkansas Press.
Air times:
Weekdays at 6:50 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 3:18 p.m., 5:18 p.m. and during the daily edition of Ozarks at Large.
Each day's Poetry Minute will also be archived here.
Today's poetry minute features acclaimed poet Jo McDougall reading Miller Williams's poem "Showing Symptoms She first Tries to Fix Herself in the Minds of…
Today's poetry minute is Maylon Rice reading an excerpt from Mother Goose of the Ozarks by Ray Wood and "House By the Side of the Road" by Sam Walter…
In today's Poetry Minute, Lolly Greenwood reads "The Turkey Shot Out of the Oven" by Jack Prelutsky.
In today's Poetry Minute, Katy Henriksen reads an excerpt of "Deep Step Come Shining" by C.D. Wright.
In today's Poetry Minute, we hear Dick Bennett from the Omni Center for Peace, Justice and Equality read "Paper Lanterns" by Gerald Sloan.
In today's Poetry Minute, we hear from Elizabeth Quinn, reading "Hunt" by Chloe Honum.
In today's Poetry Minute, we hear from Geoffrey Brock, reading "Variations For Two Pianos" by Donald Justice.
In today's Poetry Minute, we hear from Ellen Compton, who reads "Spring and All" by William Carlos Williams.
"Chaplinesque" by Hart Crane is the selection for today's Poetry Minute, which is read by Leo Mazow, a professor of art at the University of Arkansas.
Cat Donnelly reads "What to Tell The Girl" by Ashley Anna McHugh in today's Poetry Minute.