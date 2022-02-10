Food bank donations are still coming in after Joe Burrow's 2019 Heisman speech

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When college quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Award a couple of years ago, he said he was accepting it on behalf of all the kids in his home county who didn't have enough to eat. Donations poured into Burrow's local food pantry in Ohio. Now Burrow plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, and ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, fans are upping their donations to the food pantry again. Sure, you're playing in the big game Sunday, Joe Burrow, but sounds like to me, you have already won. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.