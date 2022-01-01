Submit your PSA information or story idea to KUAF
FREE and PAID PSA opportunities for NON-PROFIT organizations:
- Add your event to the KUAF COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR (FREE) by CLICKING HERE. Great traffic on this page! You are welcome to add a small logo or photo, your website address, etc. This page will be reviewed for content and posted when approved. Please note that KUAF reserves the right to NOT approve unsuitable content and content not in the interest of our listeners.
- You are welcome to email your non-profit event information to Pete at phartma@uark.edu for FREE ON-AIR PSA consideration. Fax to 479-575-8440 if you must, but we'd like to be as "green" as possible. Pete is also the brains behind the KUAF COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT which highlights the work of area non-profit organizations. Contact Pete for more information. Once again, KUAF reserves the right to NOT approve unsuitable content and content not in the interest of our listeners.
- Want to share your story with OZARKS AT LARGE? Email ozarksatlarge@gmail.com for story consideration. Be sure to include who, what, where, when and why.
- KUAF also offers PAID PSAs for scheduled ON-AIR placement and rotation. These paid public service announcements are $32 each net to KUAF. 10 paid spots ($320) is usually a good investment that should get results for your event. KUAF would love to earn your business. Contact Rhonda directly at 479-575-4441 or rdillard@uark.edu for more information.
Underwriting opportunities for PROFIT organizations and businesses:
Businesses and for-profit organizations are encouraged to learn more about KUAF's UNDERWRITING OPPORTUNITIES here. Please contact Rhonda at 479-575-4441 or rdillard@uark.edu if you have questions or need more information.
Download the KUAF Digital Underwriting Brochure.