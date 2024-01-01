KUAF Music presents: Sweater Weather Swim Club

Join KUAF on October 13th from 1 - 6 p.m. at Mt. Sequoyah’s Pool for the first-ever Sweater Weather Swim Club! Learn about new music programs on our HD3 channel, meet the hosts and DJs, and watch them spin and remix live while you enjoy one last soak in a heated pool surrounded by beautiful fall foliage!

Last Spring, KUAF debuted seven new music programs on our digital signal HD3, and we're ready to expand our production. This fundraiser aims to secure the funds to finish building out our volunteer production studio.

Music and entertainment at the event are provided by local DJ Collectives Haus of Untz and Odeon Collective. Fan favorite Rabbit Hole will be slinging smashbugers, while Fossil Cove and Black Apple Cider will keep your thirst quenched! You won't want to miss this afternoon celebrating local creatives and our local station. Come be a part of KUAF’s exciting new programming!

Admission Details: Admission to the event will be handled day-of at the pool gate. We can take cash and credit cards. Just show up, and we will take it from there!

A suggested donation of $20 per person will help us reach our goal of $2,500! All proceeds will go toward expanding locally produced shows here at KUAF. And if you can't make to the event but want to support music on KUAF, you can donate early by clicking here.