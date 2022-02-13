Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas economy
After nearly two years of uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, independent booksellers are having a resurgence, according to a study from the American…
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Arkansas, businesses and workers are once again reconsidering plans to return to business as…
As the COVID-19 pandemic pushes more shopping online, some brick and mortar stores are struggling to keep up. Now, Winrock International is launching an…
Experience Fayetteville, the city's tourism bureau, as well as cycling event organizers and organizations say they're concerned about the recent calls for…
The Arkansas Commerce Department is considering calling in the National Guard to help the Division of Workforce Services go through Pandemic Unemployment…
The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month includes programs aimed at specifically helping restaurant and venue owners…
As Americans await their latest stimulus checks from the federal government under President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, Roby Brock, with our partner…
Over the weekend, Downtown Bentonville distributed $13,000 in vouchers to customers to spend at participating retailers during the Shop the Block event.…
Local restaurant owners and workers say they're frustrated by the governor's recent decisions to relax most state mandates to guidelines while leaving…
The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas has released a multimedia report of a new study exploring the opportunities, barriers and resource gaps for women of…