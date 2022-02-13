Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Bentonville Public Schools
Lacrosse is growing in popularity in Arkansas and Saturday at noon the first-ever state championship match will feature teams from Bentonville and Little…
Bentonville Public School students will be returning to the classroom either in person or virtually on Aug. 24. According to Superintendent Debbie Jones,…
The pandemic has changed nearly everything, including back-to-school shopping for students, parents and teachers, so stores like Walmart are trying to…
As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Bentonville School District will open its virtual learning program to all students come August when schools are…
The Bentonville School District is hosting a Choose Love Community Celebration during its Fall Harvest Festival Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon on the Old…
After five years as superintendent at Bentonville, Michael Poore will take the same job in Little Rock. That district is controlled by the state and faces…
A new state law allows school districts to sell advertising space on its buses, but what are the benefits to the school districts that choose to do so,…
Sixth grade students at Ruth Barker Middle School turn the cafeteria there into Elllis Island once a year.MUSIC: “The Morning” The Weeknd
New teachers in the Bentonville School District received some supplies and a help from the Walmart yesterday.
This morning, the Bentonville Public School District broke ground on its new high school project in Centerton.