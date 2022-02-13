Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fayetteville Public Schools
-
On Thursday, July 29, Governor Asa Hutchinson called a special legislative session to reevaluate Act 1002, which at this time prohibits local school…
-
Student performances, from band to theater, have been at a standstill for more than a year. Tomorrow night ten actors at Fayetteville High School will…
-
The Fayetteville School District continues to plan for a most unusual start to the school year. The district has had to alter plans more than once. Public…
-
On July 15th, the Fayetteville School District announced its reopening plan, which included two days of in-person instruction and three days of virtual…
-
The pandemic has changed nearly everything, including back-to-school shopping for students, parents and teachers, so stores like Walmart are trying to…
-
The Fayetteville School District is asking voters to approve a bond restructuring that would go toward maintenance and construction projects. The approval…
-
The Fayetteville Public Schools Child Nutrition Department is joining the city’s effort to reduce the environmental impact of food service by eliminating…
-
The Economic Opportunity Agency is partnering with Fayetteville Public Schools to open a Head Start facility on the ALLPS School of Innovation campus. The…
-
Fayetteville High School is testing some new menu options ahead of the 2019-2020 school year. We speak with Ally Mrachek, director of child nutrition at…
-
New Fayetteville School District Superintendent John L. Colbert started the first week of school by visiting with students and teachers at each of the…