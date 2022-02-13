Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Foster care
The non-profit Fort Smith Boys Home has completed construction of a new community building on their campus. So named, the facility provides exercise and…
The 100 Families Initiative, a program of Restore Hope, recently received a $1.67 million grant from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services to expand…
The First 100 Families initiative in Fort Smith, which is spearheaded by Restore Hope Arkansas, aims to keep children out of the foster care system by…
A new study finds 82 percent of foster children in Arkansas are being placed with family members. The report “Keeping Kids in Families: Trends in…
ARCCC was developed by the Department of Human Services, Division of Children and Family Services to create lifelong connections and build community…
Last month we highlighted CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates - during the Community Spotlight. Here are some voices from that series.
Eloy Davila - a bi-lingual CASA volunteer - speaks to CASA's Colleen Smith about the need for more bi-lingual CASA workers.
Ashley is a 13 year old and is in the eighth grade. She has been in the state's foster system since she was 11. She talks about her CASA, Deana.
Tammy Mullins is an Attorney Ad Litem serving in Benton and Carroll counties. She speaks about her close role with a foster child inside the courtroom.
The Fort Smith Children’s Emergency Shelter has created an independent living facility and program for young people who’ve officially aged out of foster…