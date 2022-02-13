Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Health care
A rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Northwest Arkansas is leaving hospitals and clinics strapped for resources, and that includes nurses. The University…
Yesterday, Northwest Medical Center in Springdale held a ribbon cutting and open house for a new simulation lab. The new training center offers education…
A new report by Georgetown University Center for Children and Families reveals that millions of American children are uninsured -- a trend reversal --…
There is a medical residency shortage across the country. There are more students grudating with medical degrees, but about 10,000 will not be able to…
Two University of Arkansas nursing professors recently received a four-year, $2.8 million Health Resources and Services Administration grant that will…
A report commissioned by the Northwest Arkansas Council suggests $3.4 billion could be added annually to the region's healthcare economy by 2040. Today we…
More local hospitals are opening special clinics to offer affordable, urgent care to patients with non-life threatening conditions. Ten chain and…
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and North Arkansas College in Harrison are collaborating on one of four community paramedic programs in the state.…
Willie Freeman says he used to avoid smiling, and if he did, it was in a way almost no one could see, with his mouth closed. He was embarrassed of his...
A Facebook group of thousands of doctors is helping spread medical information and advice around the world. We talked with Dr. Jerad Gardner at UAMS about…