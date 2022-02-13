Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Holiday Island
Last November, a majority of residents of Holiday Island voted to turn their unincorporated resort community in northern Carroll County into a town. Seven…
A majority of voters living in Holiday Island, established in the 1970s as an unincorporated resort community in northern Carroll County with a population…
Residents of the unincorporated community of Holiday Island are expected to vote this coming election to not only incorporate as a town, but to elect…
After several attempts to incorprate the 1970s planned recreational community of Holiday Island in northern Carroll County, residents are circulating a…
Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a new law April 15 to allow qualifying unincorporated planned communities like Holiday Island in Carroll County to…