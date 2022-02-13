Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
kuaf giving tree
-
It's not unusual for KUAF to have a station-focused fundraiser in September. It is unusual, though, for the Giving Tree to be up in the lobby. General…
-
The Giving Tree is making an early appearance in KUAF's lobby. Instead of collecting donations for a local organization during the holiday season, we've…
-
The KUAF 'Giving Tree' is making its appearance early this year! For the past decade, the KUAF Giving Tree has benefitted numerous non-profit entities in…
-
KUAF Membership Director Cheri Ottaviano delivered dozens of boxes of donations from KUAF's Giving Tree to Antioch for Youth and Family Food Bank in Fort…
-
Today Pete speaks with Ken Kupchick with Antioch for Youth & Family about the history and the needs of this River Valley non-profit. You can drop off…
-
An annual tradition, the KUAF giving tree is back for a 7th year. This holiday season, we are proud to support the Bentonville group PEARL, which works…
-
Thank you for supporting the CES this Christmas! For many children, Christmas at the CES is their first time to receive gifts and embrace the magic that…
-
The Children's Emergency Shelter (CES) is this years recipient of the The KUAF Giving Tree. In this segment, Ashley Ahlert, the Advancement Coordinator of…