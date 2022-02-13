-
April 30 is the deadline for rental property owners to submit contact information to the Fayetteville Landlord's Representative Registry. Those who fail…
A third of Arkansas households rent their homes. That's about a million people. Renter advocates, like Arkansans for Stronger Communities, say those…
With the CDC moratorium on eviction set to expire Dec. 31, activists gathered at the governor's mansion in Little Rock and the governor's home in Rogers…
The city of Fayetteville is now collecting information for its new Landlord's Representative Registry. The database is being created to make it easier for…
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Arkansas in March, state legislators have approved $10 million in federal stimulus money to help…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent could help some tenants stay in their homes, but many either…
Hundreds of renters across Arkansas are facing eviction for nonpayment of rent in August. In part one of our two-part report, we speak with tenants and…