Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
Talk Business and Politics' Roby Brock talks with newcomer to the gubernatorial race Jay Martin on today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
Laura Merling, the former Chief Transformation Officer for Google is the new Chief Transformation and Operations Officer for Arvest Bank. She is the…
Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Univeristy of Arkansas, discusses the state of the labor force and…
In this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, Arkansas Senator Jonathan Dismang talks with Roby Brock about the members who have announced they are…
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, asks three CEOs about their thoughts for 2022. As expected, the ongoing pandemic shapes…
Governor Asa Hutchinson sat down with Roby Brock to discuss the record surge of COVID-19 in Arkansas. The governor says there are continued challenges…
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal includes a conversation with Jackie Hancock, the president and CEO of United Way NWA about an internship…
In today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal we hear from Lou McAllister, CEO of Broadband Development Group, who has been tasked with helping to create…
Olivia Walton is the new board chairperson at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. She tells Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics,…
The 2022 elections are a year away...except party primaries are closer. Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, asks a pair of political…