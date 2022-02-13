Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWACC
-
Northwest Arkansas Community College announced a new scholarship for trucking students to get their commercial delivery license, sponsored by trucking…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Community College's Service Learning Project is an academically based program that allows students to engage, network and work with…
-
Northwest Arkansas Community College is working with the Bicycle Industry Employers Association to establish a one-year bicycle technician program at the…
-
After a survey revealed Americans, and Arkansans, have an eroding knowledge of the Holocaust, educators and administrators at Northwest Arkansas Community…
-
As colleges fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 with virtual classes and reduced on-campus activites, 2020 fall enrollment numbers are declining…
-
Northwest Arkansas Community College has received approval from the National Junior College Athletic Association to offer cross country as its first…
-
Today Pete is joined by Megan Looney, an instructor from Northwest Arkansas Community College and manager of the NWACC Spring Arts & Culture Festival, to…
-
Northwest Arkansas Community College's Integrated Design Lab is providing needed space for students pursuing an education in arts and construction…
-
The NWA Regional Robotics Training Center is a partnership between the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and NWACC. At the end of the week-long course,…
-
Washington Regional Medical Center is giving $1 million to NorthWest Arkansas Community College in support of its health professions and nurse training…