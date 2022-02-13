-
Next fall, the University of Arkansas will enroll students with intellectual disabilities under a new four-year college enrichment program adapted…
The 23-member Task Force on The Best Practices For Special Education has met since last August, and its forthcoming report will likely call for the state…
Arkansas Public School Districts must appoint a dyslexia interventionist this year to make sure all students are screened for the learning disorder, and…
More than two thousand paraprofessionals assist public school special education teachers across Arkansas. Highly valued, yet underpaid, these dedicated…