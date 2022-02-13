Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Springdale Public Schools
Some of Arkansas PBS' Rise and Shine lessons will be presented by six Arkansas Teachers of the Year including Joel Lookadoo from the Springdale Public…
Jared Middleton, a teacher with the Springdale Public School District, is concerned about overreach that could limit educators' ability to teach the…
Springdale Public Schools is partnering with Ozarks Electric Cooperative and Today’s Power Inc. on a new 2.4 megawatt solar facility near Sonora Middle…
A Springdale teacher has resigned after administrators were made aware of a video in which the teacher berates a student for acting like Marshallese…
House Bill 1451, which was filed by Arkansas Rep. Megan Godfrey, D-Springdale, would allow schools and districts to adopt bilingual and dual immersion…
Two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, the superintendent of the Springdale School District announced all schools would be pivoting to remote learning…
In the Springdale School District, substitutes who can typically take a job at any school, are being assigned to a building this year as a way to limit…
The pandemic has changed nearly everything, including back-to-school shopping for students, parents and teachers, so stores like Walmart are trying to…
With about 22,500 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Springdale School District is the largest in the state. The district also has many…
To make sure their graduating seniors know they're appreciated, the Springdale School District will share special video tributes to them. Business owners,…