Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Talk Business and Politics
Talk Business and Politics' Roby Brock talks with newcomer to the gubernatorial race Jay Martin on today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
This week's conversation between John Brummett, a political columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, uses a new Talk Business and Politics-Hendrix College Poll as a starting point.
Tourism spending and air travel in Arkansas have picked up, but are not back to pre-pandemic levels. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and…
There is continued discussion about the possibility of new testing regarding evidence related to the West Memphis 3 case. Brandon Tabor, with our partner…
Laura Merling, the former Chief Transformation Officer for Google is the new Chief Transformation and Operations Officer for Arvest Bank. She is the…
Pierre Ferrari, President and CEO of Arkansas-based Heifer International, announced he will step down in September. Ferrari has led the global development…
John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette and Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics discuss GOP censure and more in their weekly…
For this week's look back at the news, Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics examines ArcBest revenue, a developing legislative primary in the…
Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Univeristy of Arkansas, discusses the state of the labor force and…
John Brummett, a political columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, considers the next moves in a Supreme Court nomination process. He talks with…