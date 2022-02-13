Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
We're History
Our History Doctor, Bill Smith, usually explains that the latest trend is not unique. The 2016 presidential election is breaking new ground, though.
Our history doctor, Bill Smith, says there are similarities between the presidential election of 1912 and the one unfolding right now.
Immigration has been discussed by many 2016 presidential candidates. The discussions by people already here about people not yet here have been going on…
Our History Doctor, Bill Smith, says recent purchases of major news outlets by very wealthy people isn't anything new.
Our history doctor, Bill Smith, says we shouldn't be shocked that international tensions ebb and flow because of spies. Everybody does and everybody…
Donald Trump is hardly the first candidate to seek the White House as an outsider to the political mainstream, and not the only outsider this election…
Our History Doctor, Bill Smith, gives us the legacy of highway funding since the dawn of the Interstate System. He says the cost of fuel, cars with better…
This month Walmart instituted a minimum starting wage of nine dollars for all employees. Protests across the country in support of a higher minimum wage…
Our History Doctor takes on a recent poll trying to figure out the most divisive president in history.MUSIC: "Desert Music II: PartI, Slow" Steve Reich…
Our history doctor, Bill Smith, talks about the historians recording history.