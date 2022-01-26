Where diplomatic solutions stand over Ukraine and Russia tensions

As we continue to monitor the unstable situation in Ukraine, the U.S. will likely give a formal response on Wednesday to security demands from Russia. This comes as the U.S. is sending more aid to Ukraine.

But it’s still unclear if — and when — Russia will invade.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Missy Ryan, a national security reporter with our editorial partner, The Washington Post.

