The Listening Lab podcast is a collection of intimate, honest, and meaningful conversation from our Listening Lab studio - a space for conversations to better understand our neighbors and ourselves. On the Listening Lab podcast, you'll hear from people across our community sharing their experiences and conversations about big themes like acceptance and belonging to every day things, like interacting with our pets or best friends.

Made possible by Walmart Foundation's “Creating Community in Northwest Arkansas through Bridging and Belonging Initiatives” grant, The Listening Lab strives to solve the perceived problem that communities in Northwest Arkansas are more disparate than they are similar.

Watch Listening Lab videos at KUAF's YouTube page!

If you are an organization or individual interested in using The Listening Lab to record conversations, please fill out this form and we will be in touch with you to discuss your proposal.

