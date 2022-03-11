Jobs at KUAF

There are currently two open positions at KUAF:KUAF is seeking a creative and strategic fundraising/ad sales professional to join our team. The work you do in this position will help KUAF grow its ability to deliver news, information and cultural programming to our entire listening area.Duties include creating and strengthening client relationships, writing and scheduling on-air copy, and creating a strategic plan for sponsorship opportunities of KUAF's website, podcasts and digital stream.(Please note, all applications must go through this website.)KUAF is looking for part-time help at our front desk, for the summer of 2022.Duties include administrative and clerical work, answering phones, distributing mail and email to appropriate staff members, assisting the Membership Director with mailings and pledge drives and other duties as assigned.______________________________________________KUAF is the public radio station and NPR affiliate for Northwest and West Arkansas, Southwest Missouri and Eastern Oklahoma.The University of Arkansas campus is located in Fayetteville, a welcoming community ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S. The growing region surrounding Fayetteville is home to numerous Fortune 500 companies and one of the nation’s strongest economies. Northwest Arkansas is also quickly gaining a national reputation for its focus on the arts and overall quality of life.As an employer, the University of Arkansas offers a vibrant work environment and a workplace culture that promotes a healthy work-life balance. The benefits package includes university contributions to health, dental, life and disability insurance, tuition waivers for employees and their families, 12 official holidays, immediate leave accrual, and a choice of retirement programs with university contributions ranging from 5 to 10% of employee salary.