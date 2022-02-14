Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas counties in northwest Arkansas are deciding how to spend millions of American Rescue Plan dollars approved by Congress last year to offset impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic. We hear from several county officials, as well as a state official on rules and compliance.
Becca Martin Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says virtual sessions about geneology are just the beginning of our options this wekeend. She says there is also theater and a musical perofrmance from the American Patchwork Quartet at Walton Arts Center.
The one-person show And So We Walked: An Artist's Journey on the Trail of Tears will be presented three times this weekend at The Momentary in Bentonville (Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm) and we talked with playwright/actor DeLanna Studi about her work.
University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores the idea of nothing in this week's Sound Perimeter, featuring music and performances by Metallica and the Mozart Heroes, Hilda Paredes and Dal Niente Ensemble, and Matisse.
Forty artists from across Arkansas and Oklahoma were selected to exhibit works that reflect rebirth and change — midst an ongoing pandemic. Staged in the main gallery of the Fort Smith Regional Museum of Art, the "Metamorphosis" collection will remain up through May.