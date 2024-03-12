KUAF Music
Local music from Ozarks at Large
Old Friend Farms is a new venue and collaborative art space located outside of Prairie Grove. Owners Noah Richmond and Dana Louise are making plans to host their first “Old Friends Music Festival” at the end of May. Sophia Nourani spoke with the pair about the farm and their visions for the unique outdoor space.
The HopOut and the Haus of Untz are two organizations based in Northwest Arkansas known for hosting safe, inclusive concerts and musical events in the area. OAL’s Sophia Nourani spoke with the founders of HopOut, and two out of the three founders of the Haus of Untz about their upcoming collaboration "HopHaus", taking place on May 24 at George’s Majestic lounge.
"‘Home Sweet Home", City Session’s inaugural house show music festival will be taking place later this month. This unique event brings national artists to play alongside local musicians in several homes around the Bentonville area.
Sophia Nourani sits down with Logan Simmons, who will host “Armchair Boogie” on KUAF 3 beginning this weekend. It's one of six new locally-produced shows that will debut this month.
Sophia Nourani sits down with DJ Katastrophe, who will host System of Era on KUAF 3 beginning this weekend. It's one of six new, locally-produced shows that will debut this month.
Jay Stoyanov is the host of the new music show on KUAF 3 “Natural States," a show about the influence of nature on music.