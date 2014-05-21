Ozarks At Large
Weekdays at noon and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. on 91.3 FM
A daily news magazine highlighting the people, places and events of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas River Valley.
Latest Episodes
-
Courtney Lanning says the new rom-com Marry Me, with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, may not break new ground...but it is better than most…
-
On today's show, Arkansas Children’s and the Omicron surge. Plus, an Oklahoma group, Save the Illinois River, claims insufficient wastewater treatment in…
-
We start our show with Governor Asa Hutchinson's call for prison expansion, a citizenship session at Fayetteville Public Library, and the latest COVID-19…
-
Tourism spending and air travel in Arkansas have picked up, but are not back to pre-pandemic levels. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and…
-
After the all-time high of 46 COVID-19 patients last month, nearly double that of the previous peak last June, Arkansas Children's Hospital's Executive…
-
The northeastern Oklahoma conservation group Save the Illinois River claims inadequate wastewater treatment in northwest Arkansas threatens downstream…
-
Every year Becca Martin Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, reminds us that Valentine's Day is approaching. She does so…
-
There is continued discussion about the possibility of new testing regarding evidence related to the West Memphis 3 case. Brandon Tabor, with our partner…
-
On today's show, the growth of the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas means more opportunities for young people to further their education. Plus,…
-
Oklahoma's total case count of COVID-19 now exceeds 1,000,000. Both Oklahoma and Arkansas report another significant increase in fatal cases of the virus.