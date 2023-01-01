Business Membership
Click here to donate early - by March 24th by noon - to get your business announced daily during our Membership Drives in 2023! Your business will be announced on air once per day for every day of our Spring and Fall Membership Drives this year. That's two weeks of announcements! This year's Spring Membership Drive is April 3 - April 7.
Plus, your business will be listed for one full year on our KUAF Business Member Directory.
Business Memberships are ideal for companies looking to support public radio and get a little bit of air time as well. And it's a great way to reach new public radio listeners moving to the area, looking for local services. Starting at just $500, business names will be read once per day for two weeks.
Local businesses: support your local public radio station here and get mentioned on-air!
In addition to the listings in the directories, you’ll also receive the following benefits at these levels:
At $500 — Have your business announced once every day of the Fall and Spring Membership Drives in 2023 (2 weeks of announcements)
At $750 — Announcements every day of the Membership Drives and placement of your logo on KUAF.com for a year
Only the name of your business will be read on the air, but if a business is not easily identifiable by name alone, then clarification may be added. We are not able to guarantee when business names will be announced. To become a Business Member, make your donation here.
If you have questions, please email Membership Director, Brett Ratliff at member@kuaf.com.
If you prefer more choice in when your business is announced on air, please consider a sponsorship or underwriting package. Learn more here.
