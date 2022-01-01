Enter to Win a KUAF Giveaway!
ENTER TO WIN 2 VIP TICKETS TO HER SET HER SOUND, JUNE 3RD AND 4TH AT PRAIRIE STREET LIVE IN FAYETTEVILLE.
KUAF partners with local organizations, festivals and event spaces to bring you the chance to experience all that our area has to offer!
We're proud to partner with Her Set Her Sound festival to offer two (2) VIP tickets to this two-day event, featuring all women and gender diverse DJs and cultural artists. This two-day event will take place June 3rd and 4th at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville.
VIP tickets give access to both nights as well as the official afterparty, food, drinks and more. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 3 during the noon edition of Ozarks at Large.
Click here for the full line up performers and events at Her Set Her Sound festival 2022.
