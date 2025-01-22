© 2025 KUAF
Science & Environment

  • Canva Stock
    Improving Arkansas' biosecurity in the wake of bird flu outbreak
    Brandon Tabor
    Dr. Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, specializes in birds. Brandon Tabor, news director at KASU in Jonesboro, spoke with Dr. Clark to learn how Arkansas is handling this latest outbreak.
  • Short Talks from the Hill
    Engineering safer drinking water
    Todd Price
    Julian Fairey, associate professor of civil engineering, discusses the discovery of a new compound formed by the decomposition of inorganic chloramine disinfectants in drinking water.
