Science & Environment

-
Dr. Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, specializes in birds. Brandon Tabor, news director at KASU in Jonesboro, spoke with Dr. Clark to learn how Arkansas is handling this latest outbreak.
-
Julian Fairey, associate professor of civil engineering, discusses the discovery of a new compound formed by the decomposition of inorganic chloramine disinfectants in drinking water.
-
Kristian Forbes is an associate professor in disease ecology at the Fulbright College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Arkansas, studying pathogens in wildlife and is especially interested in how those pathogens might jump from animals to humans, specifically from bats and rodents.
-
Bundle up this weekend and head to Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area for the Wonders of Winter Wildlife. This event features a swath of interactive learning opportunities for folks of any age who want to discover how the local fauna spends their wintertime.
-
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is almost done with a multi-year research project looking at the spread of chronic wasting disease among the state's deer population.
-
A new study explores the presence- or lack- of liquid water on Mars. Vincent Chevier is an associate research professor at the University of Arkansas’ Center for Space and Planetary Sciences. He recently published “The Elusive Nature of Martian Liquid Brines," which investigates if and how saltwater could exist on the surface of the Red Planet.
-
Benjamin Garner’s movie “Arkansas Wild: The Story of Trout Tourism on the Little Red River” debuted on PBS this year. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with him about the film, the Little Red River and the legendary fishing it offers.
-
A collaborative U.S. Forest Service project to transform overgrown Ouachita Mountain shortleaf pine forests into sunny woodland savannas in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma is producing remarkable results.
-
The City of Fayetteville is launching a curbside food waste collection program in partnership with Ozark Compost and Swap, designed to make composting easier than ever.
-
This excerpt of Short Talks from the Hill highlights Lanier Nalley and his work on rice production, international agricultural policy, the economics of plant genetics and international development.
-
Conservation research can take you away from the office and into remote places. Our reporter, Jack Travis, learned this firsthand earlier this month. He tagged along on a field trip with the Ozark Bird Conservancy, a new nonprofit that aims to collect data on understudied species in the region and found himself in the middle of the forest at the Ozark Natural Science Center.
-
Deer hunting season is in full swing in Arkansas, and that should mean something to anyone spending time outside this fall and winter. Trey Reid is a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis ahead of modern gun season, which began Saturday, Nov. 9. Reid says that everyone, hunters or otherwise, should focus on safety while recreating outdoors.