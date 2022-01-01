Contact us:

The Carver Center for Public Radio is the home of KUAF 91.3

KUAF 91.3 Public Radio is located in the Carver Center for Public Radio at 9 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Our zip code is 72701. Map to Station

General Questions: kuafinfo@uark.edu or 479-575-2556

Want to hear your message on-air? Click here to learn more.

KUAF is a part of the Unversity of Arkansas. The University of Arkansas Foundation, Inc.--an Arkansas non-profit corporation and tax exempt 501(c)(3) corporation. Please call Leigh Wood at 479-575-7259 for Employer Identification Number (EIN).

Contact KUAF Staff and Producers:

Station Manager: Leigh Wood - leigh@kuaf.com - 479-575-7259

Membership and Individual Support: Cheri Ottaviano - cherio@uark.edu - 479-575-6333

Underwriting and Corporate Support: Rhonda Dillard - rdillard@uark.edu - 479-575-4441

Operations Manager: Pete Hartman - pete@kuaf.com - 479-575-7714

News Director/Ozarks At Large: Kyle Kellams - kkellam@uark.edu - 479-575-7344

NPR Correspondent/Ozarks At Large: Jacqueline Froelich - Froelich@uark.edu - 479-575-6408

Podcast Producer/Ozarks At Large: Matthew Moore - mrm081@uark.edu - 479-575-5071

All Things Considered Host/Ozarks At Large: Timothy Dennis - timothy@kuaf.com - 479-575-4442

Morning Edition Host/Ozarks At Large: Daniel Caruth - dcaruth@uark.edu - 479-575-6092

Community Engagement, Events, Social Media: Jasper Logan - jasperl@uark.edu - 479-718-3853

Shades of Jazz: Robert Ginsburg - robert@digjazz.com - 479-225-2306 http://www.digjazz.com/

The Pickin' Post: Mike Shirkey - mshirkey@sbcglobal.net

The Generic Blues Show: Paul Kelso - pakelso@gmail.com - 479-236-6544

Jazz Scoop: Rob Wells - rswells@uark.edu

NPR Listener Care: (202) 513-3232, Hours: 10 am to 5 pm ET, Monday through Friday

NPR: National Public Radio (NPR) 1111 North Capitol Street, NE Washington, DC 20002 202-513-2000

NPR Online: http://npr.org/

E-mail questions or suggestions to NPR: http://www.npr.org/contact/

PBS: Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) 1320 Braddock Place Alexandria, VA 22314 E-mail questions or suggestions to PBS: viewer@pbs.org http://www.pbs.org/

Arkansas PBS: http://www.myarkansaspbs.org/

