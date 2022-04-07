Arts and Culture

-
Raven Cook, host of the weekly Reflections in Black, a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large exploring the legacy of black Americans, is the focus of…
Often Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is seen as a Mexican equivalent of Halloween. But thanks to community organization and an art exhibit from…
Cocktails for a Cause has chosen KUAF 91.3 as its September cause! Come mix and mingle with your local radio superstars and find out how you can support…
Each year the Unexpected, a public art festival in Fort Smith slowly expands to reach new audiences. The murals- vibrant, graphic, comedic and arresting-…
For millenia food has seen dramatic shifts from cultivation to preparation. Because food and eating are intertwined in the human experience, it only makes…
In her "Murmurations" installations Amiée Papazian mimics the phenomenon of when flocks of birds swell and form swirling, darting shapes in the sky. Her…
From unprecedented aerial stunts to being the only silent film to win an Oscar for best picture and even a Fayetteville connection, 1927's Wings has a lot…
What do you hear when you look at an image?What do you see when you hear a piece of music? These senses intersect in the new Sonic Images series from the…
Our hills are flooded with roots and folk music. And now, thanks to the Jake Hertzog Trio, jazz jams are becoming a regular thing in downtown…
When obtrusive buildings encroached on Anne Reichardt's view outside her home in Fayetteville, the artist turned frustration into inspiration. The…
For nearly 1,200 years the stream of pilgrims trekking the 750 miles from Paris to the Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela has yet to cease. Today,…
In the fall of 1974 Art Meripol, now a professional photgrapher, was a University of Arkansas journalism undergrad studying photography at the…