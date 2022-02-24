Ukrainians sheltering and waiting, as Russian incursion begins

President Biden is promising that Russia will be held accountable after Russia launched what Ukrainian officials are describing as a full-scale invasion of the country.

Shelling started in the early morning hours, just moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration that he would conduct a “special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

Russian tanks have since crossed the border into Ukraine, and airstrikes are targeting sites in multiple cities including the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv, about 25 miles from the country’s eastern border with Russia.

CNN’s Sam Kiley joins host Lisa Mullins from Kharkiv to talk about the latest.

