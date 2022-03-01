Regenerative farming goes a step beyond organic farming and aims to be carbon neutral

Agriculture contributes to a third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Now, some farmers are going back to more traditional practices to try to keep carbon in the earth.

Erin Stone of KPCC has a profile of a family in Southern California who are growing corn and other crops and helping fight climate change.

