© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE

A 'now or never moment': Brewery owner in Lviv, Ukraine, reflects as Russian military advances

Published March 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST
Yuri Zastavny, co-owner of Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine. (Courtesy)
Yuri Zastavny, co-owner of Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine. (Courtesy)

In Ukraine, Russian military strikes at western airports are inching closer for the first time to the city of Lviv. Over the past two weeks, Lviv has been a relatively safe spot near the Polish border for people fleeing war zones in central and eastern Ukraine.

Yuri Zastavny, co-owner of Pravda Brewery in Lviv, sent a dispatch Friday about what life is like after sending his family away for their safety.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.