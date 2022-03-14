Russia bombs military base in Western Ukraine; Delegates signal some hope for talks

As Ukrainian and Russian delegates meet for a fourth round of talks Monday, a pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russian forces shelled a maternity ward in Mariupol.

Russia also hit a Ukrainian military base on the border with Poland, killing 35 and sparking fears so close to NATO.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with NPR correspondent Lauren Frayer in Lviv for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

