Unprecedented heat wave hits Antarctica

Imagine the temperature rising in your neighborhood by 70 degrees. Well, in Antarctica, this 70-degree rise has actually happened over the last week.

Climatologists are saying this is unprecedented — and that the larger implications are very troubling.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Kasha Patel, deputy weather editor for the Capital Weather Gang at The Washington Post.

