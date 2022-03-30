New photo book chronicling the lives of Ukrainians already feels like 'a dim, distant Ukraine'

Photographer Mark Neville has been documenting life in Ukraine with his camera since 2015. But it wasn’t until 2020 that packed up his lenses and camera bags and moved from the UK to Ukraine, where he was concerned that the country was on the brink of war as Russian troops amassed on Ukraine’s eastern borders.

His goal was to create a photography book as a tool or “weapon” to help deter Russia from an invasion and garner international support for Ukraine. The book, years in the making, is “Stop Tanks with Books” — ironically released just a week before the current war began.

Neville joins host Scott Tong from Ukraine to discuss the images and stories in his new book, as well as his hope that his images can still make a difference.

Photos from ‘Stop Tanks with Books’

By Mark Neville

