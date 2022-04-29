Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman weighs in on Putin

After weeks of tentative peace in Kyiv, Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian city on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring 10 others.

The strike hit a residential apartment shortly after United Nations Chief António Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the city.

Despite international efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little interest in a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

We hear from Jon Huntsman, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia from 2017 to 2019 and the U.S. Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.