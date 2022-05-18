Primary results roll in from Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Oregon

Critical primary races played out on Tuesday, with vote-counting in some continuing into Wednesday.

In Pennsylvania, the Senate Republican primary remains too close to call. WESA politics/government editor Chris Potter discusses the tight race between Trump-endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund manager David McCormick in the still-undecided GOP Senate primary.

In North Carolina, Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his primary. WUNC politics reporter Jeff Tiberii talks about the upset.

And in Oregon, a Blue Dog Democrat may lose re-election. Oregon Public Broadcasting’s politics and government reporter Dirk VanderHart explains the possible upset of longtime centrist Rep. Kurt Schrader to progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner in a Democratic primary Tuesday night, and the latest in Oregon’s governor race.

