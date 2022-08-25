U.S. and Iran-backed forces exchange fire in Syria as nations get closer to new nuclear deal

On Wednesday, rockets were fired at coalition bases in Syria by Iranian-backed groups after U.S. airstrikes hit key infrastructure targets. The back and forth comes as the U.S. and Iran inch closer to agreeing to a return to the nuclear deal that the Trump Administration walked away from.

Here & Now‘s security analyst Jim Walsh breaks down the latest developments with host Scott Tong.

