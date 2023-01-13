Senegalese journalist released from prison after months-long protests

A court in Senegal ordered the release of prominent journalist and anti-government critic Pape Ale Niang this week after months of protests. The journalist’s supporters worried that his imprisonment signaled a crackdown on the liberal press freedoms the country in place.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd discusses the story with NPR West Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu.

