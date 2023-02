Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Tim Golden, reporter and editor at large at ProPublica, about the trial of former Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna.

Garcia Luna was convicted on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, of secretly taking millions of dollars in bribes from the Sinaloa cartel.

