© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

Widespread flooding across San Diego after wettest January day on record

Published January 23, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST
A car sits along a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)
A car sits along a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)

San Diego was deluged in record rainfall for a January day on Monday leading to widespread flooding and a state of emergency being declared for the Southern California city. Video footage showed roads turned to rivers and cars, trash cans and many other large items being swept away in high currents.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from the city this morning in the aftermath from KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.