March Madness begins

Published March 19, 2024 at 7:20 AM CDT

March Madness — the NCAA’s famous basketball tournament — tips off Tuesday night.

In the men’s draw, the reigning champion University of Connecticut Huskies are the top seed and looking to be the first back-to-back champions since 2007. In the women’s competition, all eyes are on star player and record-breaker Caitlin Clark and her University of Iowa Hawkeyes. It will be her final tournament before heading to the WNBA.

The Gist’s Lauren Tuiskula joins host Robin Young for a preview of all the action.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.