Baltimore bridge collapses after ship strikes support

Published March 26, 2024 at 7:06 AM CDT

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after a container ship struck one of its supports. The governor has declared a state of emergency as a search and rescue operation is underway. At least seven cars went into the Patapsco River as the bridge collapsed.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Cody Boteler, Baltimore Banner reporter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

