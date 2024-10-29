© 2024 KUAF
Harris speaks where Trump did on Jan. 6

By Asma Khalid
Published October 29, 2024 at 5:04 PM CDT

Vice President Harris is delivering what her campaign describes as her "closing argument" Tuesday night. She's speaking from the same spot her opponent spoke on Jan. 6, 2021.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
