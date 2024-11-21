Remembering Vic Flick, guitarist for pop stars and James Bond

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTY NORMAN AND JOHN BARRY'S "DR. NO - JAMES BOND THEME")

A British spy might order his martini shaken, not stirred, but he isn't Bond, James Bond, without the music.

CHANG: That twangy surf rock guitar floating over the orchestra - well, that is the work of Vic Flick. He died last week at the age of 87.

Back in 1962, he was 25 years old, a studio musician brought in by film composer John Barry. Vic Flick's job was to punch up the 007 theme - you know, give it some edge. So he modified his acoustic guitar and really dug into the strings, as he told NPR's Morning Edition in 2012.

VIC FLICK: To play it normally - suppose it was just a tune - you'd go (playing guitar). But to give it some urgency and dynamicism (ph) or whatever the word is, you know, you'd just do (playing guitar). Did you notice the difference?

CHANG: For his contribution, Flick says he didn't get a whole lot of money at the time.

FLICK: I got $15 for recording it.

CHANG: Well, he did eventually earn some royalties a few decades later.

SUMMERS: Meanwhile, Vic Flick had a long career as a session player, backing artists like Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatra and Dusty Springfield. He even plays lead guitar on the soundtrack for the Beatles movie "A Hard Day's Night."

CHANG: He'd later work with Paul McCartney, too. But Flick was best known for that one day in the studio where he brought a secret agent to life. In 2012, he told NPR, it's followed me down for 50 years, so it couldn't have been too bad.

