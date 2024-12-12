© 2024 KUAF
Bill Belichick goes to college

By Gus Contreras,
Juana SummersNoah Caldwell
Published December 12, 2024 at 4:11 PM CST

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches to ever live — he won six Super Bowls while in charge of the New England Patriots. Now, he's headed to the University of North Carolina.

Gus Contreras
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Noah Caldwell
