© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Wisconsin, the Menominee Nation is reintroducing a sacred animal to the tribe's youth

By Susan Bence
Published December 28, 2024 at 7:10 AM CST

The Menominee Nation is reintroducing a sacred animal — the buffalo — on tribal land in Wisconsin to inspire the tribe's youth.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Susan Bence
Susan Bence entered broadcasting in an untraditional way. After years of avid public radio listening, Susan returned to school and earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. She interned for WUWM News and worked with the Lake Effect team, before being hired full-time as a WUWM News reporter / producer.
See stories by Susan Bence
Related Content